Gold prices soar to new highs in Pakistan, reaching Rs277,000 per tola

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan continued their record-setting climb on Thursday, reflecting a rise in international rates. The price per tola surged by Rs1,500, reaching an all-time high of Rs277,000 in the local market.

In addition, the price for 10 grams of gold rose to Rs237,482, marking an increase of Rs1,285, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Just the day before, gold prices had jumped by Rs2,500 to close at Rs275,500.

The international gold rate also saw an uptick on Thursday, reaching $2,665 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $12 during the day.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,050 per tola.

Analysts attribute the recent surge in gold prices to various global factors, including rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, and increasing demand from key markets such as China and India.

