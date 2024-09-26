Sign inSubscribe
Qatar becomes first Arab country to receive visa-free access to US

Program allows Qataris to enter the US for business or tourism without a visa for up to 90 days

By Monitoring Desk

The Gulf nation of Qatar became just the second Muslim-majority and first Arab country to be admitted into a program that allows its citizens to travel to the United States without first obtaining a US visa.

The Departments of State and Homeland Security jointly announced that Qatar had met stringent eligibility requirements to join the visa waiver program. Those requirements include a low visa refusal rate, a low rate of visa overstays and a demand for reciprocal treatment of American travelers, who are already allowed to visit Qatar without a visa for up to 30 days.

“Qatar has been an exceptional partner for the United States, and our strategic relationship has only grown stronger over the past few years,” the departments said. “This is further evidence of our strategic partnership and shared commitment to security and stability.”

Qatar, which has played a key role in negotiating a cease-fire deal in Gaza and was an instrumental US partner before and during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, is the 42nd country to be admitted to the program.

Most countries whose citizens can visit the US without a visa are longstanding allies in Europe and Asia. The only other Muslim-majority country in the program is the tiny Southeast Asian nation of Brunei.

Although Qatar’s population is just over 3 million people, only a small percentage of those — about 320,000 — are actually Qataris who would be eligible for the program if they hold valid passports. The vast majority of people who live in Qatar are foreign workers and other expatriates who do not hold Qatari passports.

The program allows citizens of qualifying nations to enter the US for business or tourism without a visa for up to 90 days, although they must still obtain approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, which is done online and doesn’t require an in-person interview as visa applications do.

After October 1, US citizens will be allowed to stay in Qatar without a visa for 90 days.

Israel was the last country admitted to the program in 2023, and it was allowed in despite significant concerns that it does not treat Palestinian Americans, Arab Americans, or Muslim Americans the same as other US passport holders.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

