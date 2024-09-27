Sign inSubscribe
CCP approves 50% stake acquisition in Pakistani rice firm by Italy’s Euricom S.P.A

Deal signals growing foreign investment in Pakistan’s agri-business sector and aims to boost rice exports

By News Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of a 50 per cent shareholding in M/s. Fatima Euricom Rice Mills (Pvt) Ltd by M/s. Euricom S.P.A, a leading agri-business entity based in Italy.

Under the Share Purchase Agreement, this acquisition represents a major advancement in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Pakistan, as global agribusiness leaders increasingly recognise the country’s untapped agricultural potential.

Euricom S.P.A, with a global mission in agribusiness, is renowned for its expertise in the farming, processing, and trading rice products across international markets. 

By acquiring a substantial stake in Fatima Euricom Rice Mills, a Pakistan-based company engaged in paddy rice procurement and processing, Euricom S.P.A aims to tap into Pakistan’s rich agricultural potential. The collaboration is set to further enhance Pakistan’s rice export capacity, allowing the country to expand its footprint in the global rice trade.

The CCP’s Phase I competition assessment of this merger highlights the substantial economic benefits of the proposed transaction. Through thistransaction, the inflow of capital reflects growing investor confidence in Pakistan’s economic prospects and demonstrates the importance of a robust merger clearance regime in facilitating international business ventures.

The CCP identified the relevant product market as the ‘cultivation, processing, and packaging of Basmati Rice.’ Although Fatima Euricom Rice Mills has not yet commenced operations, it is set to have an operational capacity of 30,000 tons.

The transaction is expected to promote healthy competition within the industry, thereby fostering growth and creating opportunities for new entrants.

