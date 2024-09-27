Sign inSubscribe
EU provides €700,000 in humanitarian aid to flood-affected Pakistan

Funding to assist vulnerable communities in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh

By APP

The European Union has pledged €700,000 in humanitarian aid to Pakistan in response to the widespread flooding and landslides that have claimed lives and caused significant damage to livelihoods and infrastructure across the country.

The aid aims to address the urgent needs of the most vulnerable communities in some of the worst-hit areas, including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, according to an official statement.

“The EU expresses heartfelt condolences to Pakistan for the lives lost in the exceptionally heavy monsoon rains, which have once again tested the resilience of communities across the country,” said Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees the EU’s humanitarian programmes in Pakistan. “The EU has made funding available to help our humanitarian partners on the ground respond and deliver essential lifesaving aid to affected families.”

The assistance will be channeled through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The emergency response will focus on providing multi-sectoral support, including water, sanitation, temporary shelter, and essential relief items to those most affected.

This aid is in addition to the €11 million already allocated by the EU for humanitarian support and disaster preparedness in Pakistan in 2024.

APP
APP

