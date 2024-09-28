Mari Petroleum helicopter crashes in North Waziristan, killing six, injuring eight

A helicopter operated by Mari Petroleum, one of Pakistan’s largest exploration and production firms, crashed in the Shewa area of North Waziristan on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of six passengers and injuries to eight others.

Private news channels reported, Mari’s spokesperson as saying that the helicopter, which was being used to transport personnel to the company’s Shewa Block, experienced engine failure which led to the crash.

The helicopter was carrying 14 people, including three Russian pilots. The spokesperson confirmed there was no indication of sabotage, attributing the accident solely to engine malfunction.

Preliminary reports suggest the helicopter’s tail rotor struck the ground during an emergency landing attempt. Despite the pilot’s efforts, the impact caused severe damage, resulting in the tragic loss of life and injuries.

The injured were transported to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Thal for treatment, with their conditions reported as critical.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the engine failure and ensure future flight safety protocols are reinforced.

Mari is the operator of Waziristan Block with 55% working interest along with OGDCL and OPI as joint venture partners having 35% and 10% working interest in Shewa Block, respectively.