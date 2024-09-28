Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Mari Petroleum helicopter crashes in North Waziristan, killing six, injuring eight

Three Russian pilots among the dead; engine failure suspected as cause of the crash near Shewa Block

By Monitoring Desk

A helicopter operated by Mari Petroleum, one of Pakistan’s largest exploration and production firms, crashed in the Shewa area of North Waziristan on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of six passengers and injuries to eight others. 

Private news channels reported, Mari’s spokesperson as saying that the helicopter, which was being used to transport personnel to the company’s Shewa Block, experienced engine failure which led to the crash. 

The helicopter was carrying 14 people, including three Russian pilots. The spokesperson confirmed there was no indication of sabotage, attributing the accident solely to engine malfunction. 

Preliminary reports suggest the helicopter’s tail rotor struck the ground during an emergency landing attempt. Despite the pilot’s efforts, the impact caused severe damage, resulting in the tragic loss of life and injuries.

The injured were transported to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Thal for treatment, with their conditions reported as critical. 

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the engine failure and ensure future flight safety protocols are reinforced.

Mari is the operator of Waziristan Block with 55% working interest along with OGDCL and OPI as joint venture partners having 35% and 10% working interest in Shewa Block, respectively.

Previous article
FBR reconstitutes committee for single sales tax return filing 
Next article
Fire erupts at Tata iPhone parts plant in Tamil Nadu
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IMF urges Pakistan to strengthen policy credibility, broaden tax base

The country needs to move away from its state-led growth model, ensure more playing field with freer competition and reform SOEs, say Executive Board directors 

Inflation expected to drop in Pakistan to 8-9% by October

IMF approval boosts sentiment, but foreign selling and IPPs concerns weigh on PSX: report

PIA bidding delayed amid investor concerns

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.