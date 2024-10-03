Ferozsons teams up with Gilead to produce HIV drug in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, a prominent Pakistani pharmaceutical firm, has announced a non-exclusive voluntary license agreement with Gilead Sciences Ireland UC, a leading US biopharmaceutical company. This collaboration allows Ferozsons to manufacture and sell generic lenacapavir, an HIV treatment.

The news was disclosed in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday. Ferozsons is among six global partners to secure this agreement, aiming to deliver high-quality generics of lenacapavir.

Lenacapavir is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) patients with HIV and is currently being explored for potential use in HIV prevention.

The agreement encompasses lenacapavir for both HIV treatment and investigational use for prevention, pending regulatory approval. However, the company noted that the safety and efficacy of lenacapavir for prevention have not yet been established.

With this non-exclusive license, Ferozsons and its affiliates will be able to manufacture and sell the generic version of Gilead’s proprietary compound in 120 primarily low- and lower-middle-income countries, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. The licensing agreement also includes a provision for technology transfer from Gilead, enabling Ferozsons to scale up production effectively.

Lenacapavir will be available in two formulations: an injectable drug product with a concentration of 309 mg/mL and an oral tablet containing 300 mg. The injectable version will be produced at Ferozsons’ joint venture subsidiary, BF Biosciences Limited, while the oral tablets will be manufactured at Ferozsons’ oral solid dosage facility.

Founded in 1956, Ferozsons Laboratories is one of Pakistan’s pioneering pharmaceutical manufacturers. Its clients include international organizations such as the United Nations and various relief agencies, with exports to countries including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Turkey.