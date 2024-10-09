Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP raises incentives to encourage home remittances, offers up to Rs4 per USD

Aiming to sustain the $3 billion growth in remittances, SBP has revamped its incentive system for exchange companies

By Monitoring Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a circular with revised incentive structures for the boosting of home remittances, building on previous structures put in place since February 2022. 

The changes to the original incentive structure are directed at exchange companies handling and surrendering these transactions to SBP-designated banks. The SBP has announced that the revised incentive structure will be retroactively effective from October 1, 2024. 

Home remittances are a form of inward remittances, with a direct impact on the families and friends of expatriates, and have been an essential source of external financing for the country.

Previously, there was a fixed rate of PKR 1 for each incoming USD. This fixed rate has now been increased to a base rate of PKR 2 for each USD, with further additions to the incentives in the form of a variable structure.

The variable structure introduces new incentives for incremental growth of home remittances, as it sets out an incremental rate of PKR 3 for each USD coming into SBP-designated banks. 

This will be applied for each additional dollar that exceeds the total amount of remittances collected in the previous year, up to a growth limit of 5% or USD 25 million, whichever is lower.

The SBP has also set out a structure for much higher growth, offering a higher rate of PKR 4 for each USD that exceeds the initial growth target of 5% or USD 25 million. This tiered approach incentivizes not just meeting but exceeding past performance metrics.

These incentives are aimed at encouraging exchange companies to actively boost the volume of remittances they process and surrender, fostering an increase in the overall remittance inflows in the country.

With these enhanced incentives, the SBP aims to sustain the growth momentum in remittances, which are vital for the country’s economic stability, and have grown by USD 3 billion since FY23.

Previous article
ADB reaffirms continued support for Pakistan
Next article
Changing economy’s DNA must for inclusive, sustainable growth: FM
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.