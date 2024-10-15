Pakistani medical device industry taps new opportunities in Chinese market

SHENZHEN: Pakistani medical device industry taps new opportunities in booming Chinese market, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

China ranks among Pakistan’s top six export destinations for surgical instruments.

The immense consumer demand and capacity in China have prompted us to register all our products for sales licenses there,” said Akif Javaid, the proprietor of NJ Enterprises from Sialkot as he exhibited a range of surgical, dental, ENT diagnostic, orthopedic, cosmetics and surgery instruments at the ongoing 90th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) in Shenzhen, China.

From October 12th to 15th, the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an) hosted the CMEF, drawing over 4,000 companies from across the globe who displayed tens of thousands of medical device products.

The event attracted international professionals from more than 150 countries and regions, cementing its reputation as the global healthcare industry’s “wind vane.”

Spanning nearly 200,000 square meters, the exhibition floor is abuzz with renowned enterprises showcasing the latest innovations in medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics, medical electronics and other segments of the medical device industry chain.

With products integrating AI, big data and cloud platforms, the fair highlighted the innovative prowess of high-end medical devices.

China has emerged as one of the world’s leading producers and consumers of medical devices. Industry figures show that by the end of 2022, China’s medical device market was nearly 1 trillion yuan in size, with a CAGR of 17.5 percent.

Amid steady economic growth, rising health awareness among residents and supportive policies, the market outlook remains positive. Consequently, China has emerged as an appealing destination for international medical device companies aiming to exploit its vast market potential.

NJ Enterprises, known for manufacturing high-quality surgical instruments, is well-positioned to seize this opportunity.

Pakistan ranks among the top countries in surgical instrument exports and is renowned for its expertise in surgical medical equipment.

According to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Pakistan exports up to 10,000 different surgical products with up to 40,000 different distinct products available in the catalogue of companies in the Sialkot Cluster.

Akif Javaid’s presence at the CMEF underlines Pakistan’s potential to contribute to the global healthcare landscape.

“We are getting product drawings and samples from Chinese companies to provide them with OEM services,” he said, highlighting the growing collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese medical device manufacturers.

The CMEF exhibition area is organized into 14 major sections, including medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics, medical electronics, medical optics, hospital construction, operating rooms, sterilization and infection control, medical consumables, and orthopedics, providing a comprehensive view of the entire medical industry chain.

Akif Javaid’s participation in CMEF not only provides him a platform to showcase his products to a global audience, but also facilitates valuable networking opportunities with industry professionals.

“The response from visitors has been overwhelming, and we are confident that this will lead to new collaborations and market expansions for us,” he added.