Govt raises diesel price by Rs5, petrol remains unchanged

The government has increased the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 per litre, while keeping the price of petrol unchanged for the next two weeks, according to an official announcement on Tuesday night.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the ex-depot price of diesel is now Rs251.29 per litre, up from Rs246.29, marking the first hike in petroleum product prices in three months.

Petrol remains at Rs247.03 per litre for the upcoming fortnight.

In the retail market, diesel is being sold at Rs252 per litre, while petrol is priced between Rs248 and Rs248.50 per litre.

According to the ministry, the price adjustments were calculated by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) based on shifts in international market rates. Diesel prices increased by an average of $1.5 per barrel, while petrol prices remained stable globally.

Over the last five price revisions, diesel prices have decreased by Rs36.34 per litre, and petrol prices have dropped by Rs28.57 per litre.