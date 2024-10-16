Pakistan eyes stronger economic ties with Texas

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, engaged with the leadership of the state of Texas, local business leaders, and the Pakistani diaspora in Dallas and Houston to further strengthen the Islamabad-Washington relationship, according to a press release from the Pakistani embassy.

“There are immense opportunities to forge a strong partnership between Pakistan and Texas in diverse fields, including IT, agriculture, textiles, and sports,” Sheikh said as he embarked on a three-day visit to Texas on Monday.

“Our diaspora in the United States can play a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties with the US while also helping their counterparts capitalise on economic opportunities in Pakistan,” he added.

On the first day of his visit, the ambassador met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to discuss a range of matters aimed at boosting ties for mutual benefit. As the eighth-largest economy in the world, Texas offers significant trade and economic opportunities for Pakistan.

In Houston, the Sheikh inaugurated the first-ever two-day Pakistan Literature Festival, organised by the International Academy of Letters. During his remarks, he emphasised the critical role of art, literature, people-to-people contacts, and public diplomacy in strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

Earlier, the ambassador met with the leadership of the Ismaili community at the Jamaat Khana, commending their contributions under the guidance of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Sheikh also joined Congressman Al Green and members of the diplomatic corps in a send-off ceremony for two containers of medical equipment bound for Pakistan. He acknowledged the philanthropic and relief efforts of the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, Medical Bridges, Alliance for Disaster Relief, and Helping Hand.

He also visited clinics run by the Ibn e Sina Foundation and was briefed on the services provided to underserved communities in Greater Houston.

In Dallas, Sheikh had a luncheon meeting with Congressman Lance Carter Gooden, where they discussed Pak-US bilateral relations, security and defence cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

The envoy also met with the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce-USA, where he highlighted Pakistan’s trade and investment potential, particularly in sectors like IT and agriculture. He assured Pakistani-American businesses of the embassy’s support in pursuing opportunities in Pakistan.

During his meetings with members of the Pakistani diaspora, Sheikh praised their contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting a positive image of Pakistan in the United States.

“Our community is the most enduring link in the Pak-US relationship. You have not only excelled in your respective fields but have also projected a positive image of Pakistan here in the United States,” he remarked.

He reaffirmed the full support of the embassy and Consulate for the Pakistani community in the US, thanking them for their valuable contributions to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.