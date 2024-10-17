European companies cut jobs as economy sputters

Elevated levels of inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine have forced companies across Europe to freeze hiring or cut jobs.

Here are some of the layoffs announced since the start of July:

Banks

DNB: The Norwegian lender said in September it would cut the equivalent of 500 full-time jobs over the next six months, as it prepares for lower interest rates and tougher competition ahead.

UniCredit: The Italian bank signed an agreement with labour unions that included 1,000 voluntary redundancies and 500 new jobs, Italy’s banking union Fabi said on October 17.

Industrials And Engineering

NORTHVOLT: The Swedish battery maker said in September it planned to layoff 1,600 employees in Sweden, including 1,000 positions at its Northvolt Ett factory in Skelleftea.

Retail And Consumer Goods

DYSON: The vacuum cleaner manufacturer said in July it would cut about 1,000 jobs in Britain as part of global restructuring.

UNILEVER: The consumer goods giant plans to cut a third of all office roles in Europe by the end of 2025, it said in July.

Telecoms

TELIA: The Swedish telecom operator is looking to cut around 3,000 jobs in 2024, it said in September.

Pharma

INDIVIOR: The drugmaker said in July it would cut about 130 jobs following the discontinuation of sales of its schizophrenia drug Perseris.

Others

AIRBUS: The aerospace group said on Oct. 16 it would cut up to 2,500 jobs in its Defence and Space division by mid-2026.

DEUTSCHE BAHN: The German rail operator said in July it planned to cut 30,000 jobs, or around 9% of staff.

INFINEON: The German chipmaker will cut 1,400 jobs worldwide and relocate further 1,400 positions to countries with lower labour costs, its CEO said in August.

MANCHESTER UNITED: The English Premier League club is proposing to cut about 250 jobs as part of a club-wide redundancy programme, a source close to it said in July.

PKP CARGO: Poland’s largest freight company plans to lay off 30% of staff, it said in July.

SHELL: The energy giant plans to scale back its oil and gas exploration and development workforce by 20%, company sources told Reuters in August. In Europe, the cuts are focused in the Netherlands and Britain, they said. A Shell spokesman would not comment on the reduction figures.

TAMEDIA: The Swiss media firm said in August it would close two printing works and lay off almost 300 staff.

UPM: The Finnish forestry group may cut up to 110 jobs in its Fibres Finland business, it said on Oct. 8. In August, it announced mill closures in Germany, affecting 338 jobs, and the closing of its biocomposites business, affecting 59 jobs in Finland and Germany.

YARA: The Norwegian fertiliser maker said on October 15 that planned production changes at its Tertre plant in Belgium, including the closing of its ammonia unit, could result in a dismissal of around 115 workers.