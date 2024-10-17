Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion

ISLAMABAD: The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan surged to US$ 16,111.3 million as of October 11, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,022 million.

The SBP reserves are at a 30-month high since the March 2022 when the central bank possessed liquid foreign reserves of $ 11,425.1 billion. The total liquid foreign reserves of the country are also at 29-month high since April 2022 when volume of the total liquid reserves was accounted as $16,406 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that total liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 215 million to $ 11,022.7 million during the week ended on October 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,088.6 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on October 04, 2024, were $ 16,047 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 10,808 million while $ 5,239 million were held by commercial banks.