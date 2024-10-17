Searle denies interest in acquiring stake in Abbott Laboratories

The Searle Company Limited has formally denied rumors circulating on social media, particularly WhatsApp, regarding its alleged interest in acquiring a 51% stake in Abbott Laboratories.

In an official clarification issued by the company, Searle categorically denied any discussions, negotiations, or interest in the acquisition of Abbott Laboratories’ stake.

“We refer to the recent news circulating in various media platforms (WhatsApp) alleging that The Searle Company Limited has shown interest in acquiring a 51% stake in Abbott Laboratories. We categorically deny this claim and wish to clarify that no such discussions, negotiations, or interest have been initiated by the Company in relation to Abbott Laboratories or any acquisition of its stake,” read Searle Company’s notice.

The company advised the public and its stakeholders to disregard unverified claims and rely solely on official announcements made through the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) or other approved communication channels.

Searle further emphasized that should any material developments occur, the company will disclose relevant information to the PSX and authorities in line with applicable laws and regulations.