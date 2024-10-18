Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NEPRA imposes Rs50mn fine on power firm for misleading tariff filings

The regulator also issued show-cause notices to two other power entities for violating rules and regulations after a nationwide blackout in 2021

By Monitoring Desk

In a rare move, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has fined Central Power Generation Company Ltd (CPGCL) Rs50mn for providing misleading information in regulatory filings that inflated electricity tariffs. Additionally, the regulator issued show-cause notices to two other state-owned entities for breaching rules and regulations.

The fine against CPGCL’s Guddu Thermal Power Station relates to falsely claiming over Rs1.24bn in tariffs for a gas booster that was procured free of cost from Engro Corp. CPGCL failed to disclose the truth during public hearings, misleading the regulator into approving inflated costs.

NEPRA also issued show-cause notices to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). The notices concern violations in signing operating manuals and procedures with various power producers following the nationwide blackout in January 2021, which could lead to fines of up to Rs200mn.

NEPRA’s investigation revealed that CPGCL had misrepresented the cost of a Gas Booster Compressor Station (GBCS) transferred from Engro Fertilizers, resulting in inflated tariff costs. The regulator found that the transaction was not approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), and CPGCL failed to provide sufficient documentation to justify the claim.

Previous article
Textile exports surge by 18pc YoY in October despite sectoral challenges
Next article
SBP Annual Report highlights inflation decline and economic stability in FY24
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.