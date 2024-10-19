Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cotton crisis deepens as production drops 48pc despite October recovery

A brief surge in early October cotton supplies has not eased the ongoing production crisis, with a 48pc year-on-year decline and major concerns over the industry's future stability

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s cotton industry continues to face a deepening crisis, with total production plummeting by 48pc compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA). As of mid-October, ginning factories received 3.1mn bales, down from nearly 6mn bales by this time in 2023, underscoring the severe challenges the sector faces.

Despite the sharp overall decline, the first fortnight of October 2024 saw a surprising 9pc rise in cotton supply to ginning factories, with 1.06mn bales delivered compared to 0.97mn in the same period last year. This short-term increase led to the reactivation of 184 additional ginning units, bringing the total number of operational factories to 536. However, this positive momentum is far from enough to reverse the steep downturn in annual production.

Provincially, the crisis is stark. Punjab has reported a 53pc drop in cotton production, while Sindh saw a 45pc decline compared to last year. Textile mills, which require 15-16mn bales annually to meet domestic and international demand, have been forced to increase imports, with millers predicting the need to bring in 6mn bales from abroad.

The cotton industry, which has already been battling lower profitability, is also contending with the growing preference for competing crops like sugarcane and maize. Farmers are struggling without a support price or subsidies, leaving them vulnerable to market manipulation by middlemen. Compounding these economic challenges are climate-related impacts, such as extreme weather conditions, pests, and inadequate investment in research to tackle these issues.

Efforts are underway to revive cotton production for the next season. Dr. Jassu Mal Leemani, Chairman of the PCGA, is spearheading talks with stakeholders to formulate strategies for the 2025 cotton crop. However, the long-term outlook remains uncertain, as Pakistan’s cotton industry faces mounting obstacles, both in terms of productivity and profitability.

Previous article
After signing MoU last year, Pakistan’s Raast-Buna cross-border payments system goes live
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 19, 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold prices surge to historic high in Pakistan, exceeding Rs280,000 per...

International market rally fuels local prices amid economic uncertainty
PRL

PRL faces Rs2.4 billion losses amid rising costs

India’s FX reserves log worst fall in 2-1/2 years

SPI inflation up by 0.28%

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.