Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt sets out plan for transforming transport corridors into economic corridors

Federal government aims to leverage key routes like CPEC to spur industrial growth, boost tourism, and strengthen regional trade ties across Pakistan, says Ahsan Iqbal

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has initiated a major plan to transform Pakistan’s transport corridors into thriving economic zones, which will not only boost industrial development but also create new opportunities in tourism, agriculture, and regional trade. The proposal, announced during a high-level consultative session led by Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, emphasized that transport corridors like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are vital lifelines for the country’s economic growth.

During the session, senior officials from federal and provincial governments, along with urban planners, civil society experts, and private sector representatives, discussed detailed business plans and strategies to integrate industrial, commercial, and tourism activities along the country’s key transport routes.

“The future of Pakistan lies in transforming these corridors into economic hubs. Our vision is to harness our transport networks to drive industrial growth, regional integration, and sustainable development,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

According to discussions during the session, the eastern route of CPEC has been identified as the most beneficial in terms of connectivity, socio-economic impact, and tourism potential. It covers major urban centers like Karachi, Islamabad, and Gilgit and provides the shortest and most viable travel route. The distribution of infrastructure development across provinces is also seen as more equitable along this route, with Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan benefiting from infrastructure investments.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan have been recognized as key economic hubs, with the potential for establishing special economic zones and logistics centers to support warehousing and other commercial activities.

A key theme of the session was to move beyond just constructing roads and railways. The government plans to establish economic zones along motorways, such as M-1, M-2, and M-5, featuring industrial parks, agro-processing units, and renewable energy projects. These zones are envisioned to cater to industries like chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, dairy farming, and logistics services. Additionally, centers for education and vocational training will be set up along the routes to equip the local workforce with necessary skills.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for comprehensive business planning, which includes conducting feasibility studies and creating financial models that attract domestic and international investment. “This is the way forward to creating sustainable economic opportunities,” he said.

The minister emphasized that proper planning could unlock tremendous value by integrating tourism and agro-processing industries along these transport corridors. The development of value-added products in agriculture, along with increased competitiveness in global markets, is expected to create long-term benefits.

“Transport corridors should become economic lifelines, facilitating trade, investment, and regional collaboration,” Iqbal said, adding that Pakistan’s strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East offers immense potential for regional trade.

The session concluded with a call for national collaboration between federal and provincial governments, private sector stakeholders, and international partners to make this ambitious project a reality. Iqbal highlighted that regional integration with neighboring countries like China, Afghanistan, and Iran could further strengthen Pakistan’s role in global trade.

“This national project requires close coordination across all sectors. Together, we can drive Pakistan’s development for generations to come,” Iqbal concluded.

The detailed session underscored the government’s commitment to transforming Pakistan’s transport infrastructure into a vehicle for broad-based economic growth, creating new opportunities for industries, boosting regional trade, and unlocking the country’s full economic potential.

Previous article
NADRA signs e-payment gateway agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments for services
Next article
After signing MoU last year, Pakistan’s Raast-Buna cross-border payments system goes live
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold prices surge to historic high in Pakistan, exceeding Rs280,000 per...

International market rally fuels local prices amid economic uncertainty
PRL

PRL faces Rs2.4 billion losses amid rising costs

India’s FX reserves log worst fall in 2-1/2 years

SPI inflation up by 0.28%

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.