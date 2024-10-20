Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan named ‘Tech Destination’

Over 200 firms, startups, and industry experts participated in GITEX 2024

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s emergence as a global technology hub was solidified as the country was named “Tech Destination of the Year” at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, announced Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday.

In her congratulatory message, the minister extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the participants, delegates, and companies representing Pakistan at GITEX. She said, “Your dedication and hard work have made this event a huge success for Pakistan, showcasing the remarkable potential of our IT industry on the global stage.”

Khawaja highlighted that Pakistan’s growing influence as a global technology hub had been firmly established by earning the prestigious title of Tech Destination of the Year at GITEX. “Our remarkable participation, with over 200 companies, startups, and industry experts, reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and the immense potential of our IT industry,” she stated.

She also congratulated Pakistani companies that signed MoUs and forged key partnerships with international tech leaders. “These collaborations mark an important step forward for our IT industry, opening doors to new markets and creating opportunities for innovation,” she added.

The minister noted that the success of GITEX would not only fuel the growth of Pakistan’s IT industry but also significantly contribute to the national economy.

