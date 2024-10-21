Carpet exporters urge government to resolve Torkham Border issues

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has called on the government to urgently address the problems at the Torkham Border, citing severe disruptions in the supply of semi-finished raw materials from Afghanistan. These disruptions are having a significant impact on the country’s handmade carpet exports.

In a meeting led by Chairman Mian Atiqur Rahman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, the association stressed that without increasing exports, the goal of building a strong economy cannot be achieved. They pointed out that while government institutions should provide solutions, they are instead becoming part of the problem.

The association leaders highlighted the need for trade delegations to accompany high-level government visits abroad, as this would open opportunities for Pakistani exporters in international markets. They also called for greater consultation between the government and stakeholders to ensure that any policies yield maximum results.

Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik and Chairman of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, along with several industry representatives, were present during the meeting. They discussed concerns over incomplete statistics from the recent 40th International Exhibition held in Lahore, expressing fears that continued border issues may hurt future export deals.

The association further emphasized the importance of finding new markets for Pakistan’s products and urged the government to use diplomatic channels to facilitate trade opportunities during foreign visits. They praised the efforts of Pakistani embassies but called for more proactive roles in promoting exports, particularly through commercial attachés compiling data on foreign buyers.

They concluded by stressing the need for swift government intervention to resolve the Torkham border issues and ensure the smooth flow of essential raw materials for the carpet industry.