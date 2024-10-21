Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Carpet exporters urge government to resolve Torkham Border issues

Pakistan's handmade carpet industry grapples with supply disruptions, urging swift government intervention to protect exports

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has called on the government to urgently address the problems at the Torkham Border, citing severe disruptions in the supply of semi-finished raw materials from Afghanistan. These disruptions are having a significant impact on the country’s handmade carpet exports.

In a meeting led by Chairman Mian Atiqur Rahman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, the association stressed that without increasing exports, the goal of building a strong economy cannot be achieved. They pointed out that while government institutions should provide solutions, they are instead becoming part of the problem.

The association leaders highlighted the need for trade delegations to accompany high-level government visits abroad, as this would open opportunities for Pakistani exporters in international markets. They also called for greater consultation between the government and stakeholders to ensure that any policies yield maximum results.

Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik and Chairman of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, along with several industry representatives, were present during the meeting. They discussed concerns over incomplete statistics from the recent 40th International Exhibition held in Lahore, expressing fears that continued border issues may hurt future export deals.

The association further emphasized the importance of finding new markets for Pakistan’s products and urged the government to use diplomatic channels to facilitate trade opportunities during foreign visits. They praised the efforts of Pakistani embassies but called for more proactive roles in promoting exports, particularly through commercial attachés compiling data on foreign buyers.

They concluded by stressing the need for swift government intervention to resolve the Torkham border issues and ensure the smooth flow of essential raw materials for the carpet industry.

Previous article
Development banks commit over $1bn for NTDC projects
Next article
Pakistan experiences rapid growth in digital transactions as Raast processes Rs1tn in 16 days
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan experiences rapid growth in digital transactions as Raast processes Rs1tn...

As Pakistan’s digital payment landscape continues to evolve, the rapid adoption of Raast reflects a major shift towards financial inclusion, with the system processing Rs1tn in just 16 days

Development banks commit over $1bn for NTDC projects

Visa’s She’s Next Programme is driving digital change in Pakistan

How Packages’ ill-fated South African adventure led to billions in losses

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.