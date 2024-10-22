AI, 5G termed crucial for addressing challenges

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that innovation in data networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G are crucial for Pakistan’s economic growth and addressing key challenges such as in healthcare, education and sustainable development.

Speaking at the Sanog-42 Conference, the minister highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in enhancing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and in developing inclusive, secure and sustainable technologies.

She affirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the IT and telecom sectors through various initiatives.

“We have launched IT parks in Islamabad and Karachi, supporting over 1,300 startups through our National Incubation Centres. Our Digital Pakistan Policy aims to boost e-governance, cybersecurity and entrepreneurship,” she stated.

She acknowledged the telecom sector’s significant contribution to the national economy and added that the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, scheduled for early 2025, alongside policies such as the National Fiberisation Policy and spectrum sharing would accelerate growth.

The minister noted Pakistan’s progress in cybersecurity, placing it among top-tier nations in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index. “This advancement reflects our strong commitment across all cybersecurity pillars, positioning us alongside leading countries in cybersecurity readiness,” she said.

She highlighted the IT sector’s thriving exports, which had already surpassed $3 billion. Initiatives such as the local Chromebook manufacturing by Google and Islamabad’s transformation into a Model Digital City underscore the country’s vibrant IT landscape.

“We continue to focus on training young people, particularly in cybersecurity, to ensure a skilled workforce for the future,” remarked Shaza Fatima.

She outlined comprehensive policies aimed at enhancing access, affordability and innovation, and ensuring sustained growth and global competitiveness.

The minister called for strengthening partnerships across South Asia by leveraging the South Asian Network Operators Group’s (Sanog) experience in policy alignment and capacity building.

“Our focus remains on optimising internet exchange points and enhancing network resilience. We invite international partnerships and investments to further drive the growth of our IT sector,” she added.