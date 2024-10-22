Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

AI, 5G termed crucial for addressing challenges

Minister says upcoming spectrum auction, fibre policy will spur economic growth

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that innovation in data networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G are crucial for Pakistan’s economic growth and addressing key challenges such as in healthcare, education and sustainable development.

Speaking at the Sanog-42 Conference, the minister highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in enhancing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and in developing inclusive, secure and sustainable technologies.

She affirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the IT and telecom sectors through various initiatives.

“We have launched IT parks in Islamabad and Karachi, supporting over 1,300 startups through our National Incubation Centres. Our Digital Pakistan Policy aims to boost e-governance, cybersecurity and entrepreneurship,” she stated.

She acknowledged the telecom sector’s significant contribution to the national economy and added that the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, scheduled for early 2025, alongside policies such as the National Fiberisation Policy and spectrum sharing would accelerate growth.

The minister noted Pakistan’s progress in cybersecurity, placing it among top-tier nations in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index. “This advancement reflects our strong commitment across all cybersecurity pillars, positioning us alongside leading countries in cybersecurity readiness,” she said.

She highlighted the IT sector’s thriving exports, which had already surpassed $3 billion. Initiatives such as the local Chromebook manufacturing by Google and Islamabad’s transformation into a Model Digital City underscore the country’s vibrant IT landscape.

“We continue to focus on training young people, particularly in cybersecurity, to ensure a skilled workforce for the future,” remarked Shaza Fatima.

She outlined comprehensive policies aimed at enhancing access, affordability and innovation, and ensuring sustained growth and global competitiveness.

The minister called for strengthening partnerships across South Asia by leveraging the South Asian Network Operators Group’s (Sanog) experience in policy alignment and capacity building.

“Our focus remains on optimising internet exchange points and enhancing network resilience. We invite international partnerships and investments to further drive the growth of our IT sector,” she added.

Previous article
Cutlery exports increase 6.60% to $15.268 mln in 1st quarter
Next article
Meetings clouded by wars, slow growth, US election
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Cutlery exports increase 6.60% to $15.268 mln in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD: The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 6.60 percent during the first quarter of the current financial year 2024-25, as against the...
K-ELECTRIC

NEPRA approves generation tariff for K-Electric power plants post-June 2023

US adds 16 Pakistani entities to export control list citing links to missile program and sanctions violations

Shield Corporation approves sale of investment property to PharmEvo 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.