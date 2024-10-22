Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cutlery exports increase 6.60% to $15.268 mln in 1st quarter

By APP
ISLAMABAD: The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 6.60 percent during the first quarter of the current financial year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.
The cutlery exports from the country were recorded at US $15.268 million during July-September (2024-25) against the exports of US $14.322 million during July-September (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports witnessed an increase of 2.53 percent during the month of September 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cutlery from the country during September 2024 were recorded at US $4.960 million against the exports of US $4.837 million in September 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, cutlery exports witnessed a decrease of  18.85 percent during September 2024 when compared to the exports of US $6.112 million in August 2024, the PBS data revealed.
Previous article
NEPRA approves generation tariff for K-Electric power plants post-June 2023
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.