Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Lucky Cement commissions 28.8 MW wind power project at Karachi plant

Company’s renewable energy capacity reaches 55%, boosting sustainability efforts

By News Desk

Lucky Cement has successfully completed and commissioned its 28.8 MW captive wind power project at its Karachi plant, a major milestone for the company. 

The company announced this achievement through a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday. 

“We are pleased to announce the successful completion and commissioning of our 28.8 MW captive wind power project at the Company’s Karachi Plant, a significant milestone achieved by the company,” read the notice.  

The project has been completed within the stipulated timelines and costs and has commenced operations as of October 21, 2024,”   

With this new wind power facility, Lucky Cement’s self-consumption power generation capacity from renewable energy sources now stands at 55%, including contributions from its solar power plants and waste heat recovery systems at both its Karachi and Pezu locations.

Lucky reiterated its commitment to sustainability and clean energy, stating that the wind power project aligns with its long-term strategy of promoting renewable energy. 

The company’s investment in renewable energy will result in cost savings as well as the reduction of the country’s reliance on imported fuel, it said.  

Previous article
Pakistan’s meat exports to China reach $3.37 million in nine months 
Next article
SECP warns public about illegal investment platform “SMARTPAYS”
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.