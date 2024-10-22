Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s rice exports surge, earning over $720 million in first quarter

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed a significant rise in the demand for its rice in international markets, earning over $721.8 million in
foreign exchange from rice exports during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

According to official documents, rice exports saw a record increase of 77.63 percent compared to the same period last year.

From July to September, Pakistan exported 991,000 metric tons of rice, a sharp rise from the 596,000 tons exported in the first quarter of the last financial year. Rice exports in the previous year brought in $406.4 million in foreign exchange.

In September alone, Pakistan exported 374,000 metric tons of rice, generating $257.2 million in foreign exchange.

It represents a 49.19 percent year-on-year increase, as 255,000 metric tons were exported in September of the previous year, earning $172.4 million.

During the first quarter, Pakistan exported 252,000 metric tons of Basmati rice, marking a notable 65.78 percent increase in exports of the premium variety.

The surge in rice exports underscores Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global rice market and the increasing demand for its high-quality rice varieties.

Previous article
FBR makes major announcement for late filers
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Cutlery exports increase 6.60% to $15.268 mln in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD: The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 6.60 percent during the first quarter of the current financial year 2024-25, as against the...
K-ELECTRIC

NEPRA approves generation tariff for K-Electric power plants post-June 2023

US adds 16 Pakistani entities to export control list citing links to missile program and sanctions violations

Shield Corporation approves sale of investment property to PharmEvo 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.