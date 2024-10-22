Pakistan’s rice exports surge, earning over $720 million in first quarter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed a significant rise in the demand for its rice in international markets, earning over $721.8 million in

foreign exchange from rice exports during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

According to official documents, rice exports saw a record increase of 77.63 percent compared to the same period last year.

From July to September, Pakistan exported 991,000 metric tons of rice, a sharp rise from the 596,000 tons exported in the first quarter of the last financial year. Rice exports in the previous year brought in $406.4 million in foreign exchange.

In September alone, Pakistan exported 374,000 metric tons of rice, generating $257.2 million in foreign exchange.

It represents a 49.19 percent year-on-year increase, as 255,000 metric tons were exported in September of the previous year, earning $172.4 million.

During the first quarter, Pakistan exported 252,000 metric tons of Basmati rice, marking a notable 65.78 percent increase in exports of the premium variety.

The surge in rice exports underscores Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global rice market and the increasing demand for its high-quality rice varieties.