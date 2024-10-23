Sign inSubscribe
OGDCL announces gas discovery at Shahu-1 Well in Khairpur, Sindh

New find estimated to produce 10 mmscf of gas per day, enhancing energy security

By News Desk

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant gas discovery at the Shahu-1 exploratory well in the Sawan South Block, located in District Khairpur, Sindh. 

The joint venture comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) (20% working interest), United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL), the Operator (75%), Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) (2.5%) and Sindh Energy Holding Limited (SEHL) (2.5%).  

The well, which was spud-in on August 18, 2024, has been drilled to a depth of 12,675 feet. It is estimated to produce around 10 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas at a wellhead flowing pressure of approximately 4,100 Pounds per Square Inch (Psig).

OGDCL said that this discovery has de-risked further exploration play in Sawan South Block. 

The said discovery will also help contribute towards improving energy security of the country from indigenous resources and add to the hydrocarbon reserves base.

 

