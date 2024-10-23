Pakistan earns US $111m from travel services’ export in Jul-Aug

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned US $111.313 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the two months of the fiscal year 2024-25.

This shows an increase of 4.99 per cent as compared to the US $106.020 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services increased by 4.82 per cent, from US $104.380 million last year to US $109.411 million during July-August 2024-25. Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 4.82 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 61.37 per cent. In addition, the other personal services witnessed a surge of 2.34 per cent.