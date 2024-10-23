Pakistan records 164pc increase in Chinese FDI in Q1 FY 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: In the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25, Pakistan attracted $404 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) from China, with a notable contribution of $224.8 million in September alone.

According to the latest statistics from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country received a total of $903.5 million in FDI from various countries between July and September 2024, with China leading the pack, accounting for 44.8% of the total.

Additionally, Hong Kong contributed $101.7 million to Pakistan’s FDI during this period.

Other significant investments came from the United Kingdom, which invested $79.8 million; Switzerland, with $32.9 million; Sweden, contributing $30 million; and the United Arab Emirates, which added $25.5 million.

The remainder of the FDI came from various other countries.

September saw China reaffirm its status as the largest investor, contributing $224.8 million, representing 44.7% of the total $414.6 million received from all partner nations for the month.

Comparatively, in the first quarter of FY 2023-24, FDI from China stood at $163.9 million. The recent surge marks a remarkable 164% increase in Chinese investment in Pakistan for the current fiscal year.

Sector-wise, the power sector attracted the highest investment, totaling $416.3 million, of which hydel power garnered $334.4 million, coal received $55.9 million, and thermal power attracted $25.9 million.

This robust inflow of FDI is a positive indicator for Pakistan’s economic landscape, highlighting the country’s growing appeal to international investors and the facilities it offers to the investors, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday.