PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

Seven suspected BVS devices, three mobile phones, 50 suspicious SIMs, and one laptop were confiscated during raids

By APP
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore, has successfully conducted a series of raids targeting the illegal issuance of SIMs.
According to a news release, four consecutive successful raids were carried out at various locations in Lahore, including two franchises of the same telecommunication company on Ferozepur Road and Johar Town.
During the raids, 7 suspected BVS devices, 3 mobile phones, 50 suspicious SIMs, and 1 laptop were recovered and confiscated by FIA CCRC team as evidence.
The FIA arrested a key member of the group who had obtained the fingerprint scans. Four other individuals, including Franchise’ Managers, a Zong Business Development Officer (BDO), and a DSO, were also arrested.
Two FIRs were registered by the agency and the FIA Cybercrime Wing is investigating the case.
The crackdown is part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to curtail the illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores the Authority’s dedication to eradicating the menace.
PSX crosses 87,000 mark for the first time in record-breaking rally
