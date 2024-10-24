Reliance and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Build AI Infrastructure in India

At the NVIDIA AI Summit at the Jio World Centre, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, discussed AI’s transformative potential for India. The conversation focused on positioning India as a deep-tech hub, with Ambani highlighting India’s youthful population, where the average age is under 35, as a crucial advantage for technological growth. Ambani welcomed Huang to Mumbai, stressing that India is becoming a global innovation center, thanks to advancements in sectors like space research and pharmaceuticals. He stated, “India has become an innovation hub for the world,” noting growth in sectors like space research and pharmaceuticals.

The discussion highlighted the crucial need for strong digital infrastructure, an area where Jio has played a transformative role in making India a leader in connectivity. Ambani praised Jio’s efforts in revolutionizing India’s data landscape, while Huang emphasized NVIDIA’s dedication to training over 200,000 Indian IT professionals in AI. He pointed out that India has the necessary components—data, technology, and a large user base—for a thriving AI ecosystem. A major announcement from the summit was the partnership between Reliance and NVIDIA to develop AI infrastructure in India, rather than outsourcing. “India should not just export flour to import bread; we should add value to our data ourselves,” he stated.

Ambani reinforced this vision, highlighting the need for accessible AI technology. He committed to ensuring that AI remains affordable for all citizens, similar to how Jio made data accessible. “We are building infrastructure so that to use AI, our customers don’t have to change their phones or computers,” he explained. The leaders concluded by expressing optimism about India’s future in the AI landscape, asserting that their collaboration could elevate the country on the global stage.