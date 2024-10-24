Punjab Excise Dept halts Murree Brewery’s exports over local supply concerns

In a surprising move, the Punjab Excise Department has halted Murree Brewery’s export of alcoholic beverages to ensure sufficient local supply. This decision has raised concerns about potential losses in foreign exchange earnings.

Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, expressed serious concern over the matter during a committee meeting on Wednesday. He noted that the Punjab government has no jurisdiction over export decisions and questioned the rationale behind the department’s intervention.

Murree Brewery, a leading beverage company based in Rawalpindi, reported to the committee that the Punjab Excise Department had inquired if local demand had been fully met before allowing exports. Mandviwalla criticized this stance, emphasizing that export restrictions fall outside the provincial government’s mandate.

An official from the Punjab government assured the committee that there was no issue with the company’s exports. However, Mandviwalla questioned why the company had felt compelled to bring the matter before the parliamentary committee if there was no problem.

The committee has directed the Punjab government to resolve the issue with the Excise Department swiftly.