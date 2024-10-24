Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Putin Warns BRICS Leaders of Imminent Middle East War Amid Rising Tensions

By Monitoring Desk
Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on October 23, 2024. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed BRICS leaders on Thursday, stating that the Middle East is on the brink of a full-scale war following a sharp rise in tensions between Israel and Iran. The Kremlin chief also faced calls to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The BRICS summit, held in the Russian city of Kazan and attended by over 20 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan, highlighted the depth of Russia’s relationships beyond the Western world.

Significant discussions at the summit focused on the war in Ukraine and the violence in the Middle East, although no concrete actions were proposed to resolve either conflict.

“The degree of confrontation between Israel and Iran has sharply increased. All this resembles a chain reaction and puts the entire Middle East on the brink of a full-scale war,” Putin remarked while seated next to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi, in his remarks following Putin, expressed China’s desire for a political settlement in Ukraine and suggested that joint efforts by Beijing and Brasilia could provide the best chance for peace. “We need to work for an early de-escalation of the situation and pave the way for a political settlement,” he stated.

Regarding the Middle East, Xi emphasized the need for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, a halt to the spread of war in Lebanon, and a return to the two-state solution that would establish states for both Israel and Palestine.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized international organizations, particularly the United Nations, for their failure to end the conflict. “The flames of war continue to rage in the Gaza Strip and cities of Lebanon, and international institutions, particularly the U.N. Security Council as a driver of international peace and security, lack the necessary effectiveness to extinguish the fire of this crisis,” Pezeshkian told the BRICS.

Previous article
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak Issues Apology Over 1MDB Scandal
Next article
Boeing Shares Drop as Workers Extend Strike Over Contract Dispute
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Boeing Shares Drop as Workers Extend Strike Over Contract Dispute

Boeing shares fell 2.7% in pre-market trading after factory workers on the U.S. West Coast rejected the company’s latest contract offer, extending a six-week-long...

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak Issues Apology Over 1MDB Scandal

Chakwal Spinning drops merger with Khazana Enterprises

Pakistan produces 22.59 million mobile phones in first nine months of 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.