Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Tesla’s 16% Gain Boosts Markets as IBM and Boeing Weigh on Dow

By Monitoring Desk

Wall Street showed more stability on Thursday, led by a 16.1% surge in Tesla’s stock, helping lift the S&P 500 by 0.2% and the Nasdaq by 0.6%. Tesla’s rise followed stronger-than-expected quarterly profits, despite lower-than-forecast revenue. CEO Elon Musk’s projection of 20% to 30% sales growth for 2024 also fueled optimism. UPS shares jumped 9.7% after surpassing profit expectations, while Lam Research gained 5.8% with solid earnings. However, the Dow dropped 0.3%, impacted by IBM’s 6.2% decline due to disappointing revenue and Boeing’s 2.4% fall following an extended machinist strike.

This week, rising Treasury yields have been weighing on stocks, and critics say stock prices have climbed faster than corporate profits justify. The U.S. economy has continued to outperform expectations, which has led to adjustments in Federal Reserve rate-cut forecasts. As a result, Treasury yields, while easing slightly, remain elevated. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 4.22%, down from 4.25% the previous day.

Meanwhile, unemployment claims data provided a mixed picture, with fewer workers applying for benefits last week, but a rise in the total number of claimants to a near three-year high. Despite signs of a slowing economy, analysts see no major collapse in employment.

Previous article
Lebanon aid conference raises $1 billion
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Putin Warns BRICS Leaders of Imminent Middle East War Amid Rising...

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed BRICS leaders on Thursday, stating that the Middle East is on the brink of a full-scale war following a...

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak Issues Apology Over 1MDB Scandal

Chakwal Spinning drops merger with Khazana Enterprises

Pakistan produces 22.59 million mobile phones in first nine months of 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.