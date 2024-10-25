Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Banks struggle to boost private lending as ADR stays at 39.3%

Low private-sector lending persists as banks fall short of 50% threshold needed to avoid higher tax rate

By Monitoring Desk

Banks in Pakistan continue to fall short of the 50% advance-to-deposit ratio (ADR) target, hovering at 39.3% in September, which leaves them subject to an incremental 15% tax imposed by the government to drive private-sector lending. 

While the ADR rose by 0.9% month-on-month, it remains significantly lower than the previous year’s figure, declining by 5.79% year-on-year. This low lending rate persists despite record profits in the banking sector, which saw gains of up to 100% in 2023, primarily through government lending. 

However, with the State Bank’s historic Rs3.4 trillion profit and Rs2.7 trillion transferred into government accounts, banks are increasingly limited in options, lending large sums to state entities like the Trading Corporation of Pakistan and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation.

Although advances increased to Rs12.3 trillion in September, showing a 4.2% rise month-on-month, the private sector has largely steered away from bank borrowing, focusing on short-term, working capital loans only. 

The State Bank’s recent interest rate cuts from 22% to 17.5% are seen as insufficient to attract more private-sector borrowers, though an anticipated further reduction to 15.5% could help draw in more domestic investment.

Banks’ investment-to-deposit ratio (IDR) also saw a drop of 2.88% month-on-month to 97.9% after a substantial T-bill rejection by the government, though year-on-year, the IDR rose sharply by 11.99% as banks previously allocated excess liquidity to government papers. 

Bank deposits grew 19.1% year-on-year to Rs31.3 trillion, reflecting cautious deposit growth amid shifting investment dynamics.

Previous article
SBP injects Rs4.26trn through conventional, Shariah-Compliant OMOs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Japan’s Nikkei leads stock decline with election concerns rising

Global stocks are set to close the week lower as investors await key U.S. economic data, a closely-watched Japanese parliamentary election, and other significant...

US leads as Pakistan’s top export destination in Q1FY2024-25

EU, China pursue solutions for EV tariff dispute with new negotiations

AI investment propels Microsoft CEO’s compensation to $79M in 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.