Headlines

CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd

By APP
CCP
ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Friday approved the acquisition of trademarks for the pharmaceutical product Claforan by M/s Hoechst Pakistan Limited from M/s Sanofi Aventis Deutschland GMBH through a trademark assignment agreement.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited, a public listed company in Pakistan, specializes in the manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical products, said a news release.
Sanofi Aventis Deutschland GMBH, a German-based limited liability company, is a prominent pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor across Europe.
With this transaction, Sanofi is transferring Claforan’s trademarks to Hoechst, positioning Hoechst as a key player in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry.
CCP’s assessment identified the relevant market as “Systemic Antibiotics” and classified the transaction as a horizontal merger.
Hoechst Pakistan’s market share will remain stable, as it has already been producing Claforan under license from Sanofi Aventis.
This acquisition, therefore, will not alter the market balance but will strategically enhance Hoechst’s position.
The CCP concluded that the acquisition would not lead to market dominance and authorized the transaction under Section 31(1)(d)(i) of the Competition Act.
This ensures the transaction upholds competitive stability within Pakistan’s systemic antibiotics market.
APP
APP

