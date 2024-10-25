Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Chinese self-driving firm WeRide raises $458M in IPO and private placement

By Monitoring Desk

Chinese autonomous driving company WeRide reached a valuation of $4.21 billion following its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, raising $120 million. The company sold 7.7 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $15.50 each, the lower end of its target price range of $15.50 to $18.50 per ADS. In a concurrent private placement, WeRide secured an additional $320.5 million, bringing its total funds raised to $458.5 million. Trading began Friday on the Nasdaq, where WeRide joins an expanding number of Chinese tech companies taking advantage of more favorable regulatory conditions for U.S. listings.

WeRide, a key player in autonomous mobility, develops self-driving taxis, buses, vans, and street sweepers. The company operates pilot programs in 30 cities across seven countries, reflecting growing global interest in autonomous transport despite ongoing technical and regulatory hurdles. China has been proactive in authorizing self-driving trials, contrasting with the more cautious approach seen in the United States.

This IPO comes as the U.S. and China work to improve conditions for cross-border listings. Regulatory challenges have previously reduced the number of Chinese companies listing in the U.S., particularly after ride-hailing giant Didi Global was delisted due to government concerns. However, with a new set of rules encouraging IPOs and a resolution to the long-standing U.S.-China audit dispute in 2022, more Chinese companies are now eyeing U.S. markets. WeRide’s entry follows Chinese electric vehicle company Zeekr’s New York listing earlier in the year and the recent U.S. IPO filing from Toyota-backed autonomous driving firm Pony AI.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and China International Capital Corp led WeRide’s IPO, marking another significant step for Chinese tech firms amid favorable conditions for cross-border investment.

Previous article
Tesla’s Q3 profit boosts Elon Musk’s net worth to $270 billion
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 25, 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Placement of SOE officials in govt departments raises impartiality concerns

Recent SOE appointments in policy roles within the Ministry of Energy are drawing criticism for potential bias, risking fairness in decision-making and stalling private sector growth in energy sector

PSX breaches 90,000 barrier in another record-breaking rally

PSO approves separation of its Solar, DigiCash segments

Prices of BYD’s Atto 3, SEAL models unveiled 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.