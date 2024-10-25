Sign inSubscribe
India okays $119m fund for space startups

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Thursday approved a 10 billion Indian rupee ($119 million) fund for its burgeoning space sector, with 40 startups expected to benefit as the country strives to win a significant share of the commercial space market by 2033.

With funding ranging from 100-600m Indian rupees depending on how mature each startup is, the fund will help generate employment, boost space technology development, fortify supply chains and support research and development, the Indian government said in a statement.

“Capital infusion [will] create a multiplier effect by attracting additional funding for later-stage developments,” it added.

The fund, first proposed in July, will be managed by the country’s space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre.

India is among the top five space-faring nations in the world but only holds about a two per cent market share of the commercial space market.

