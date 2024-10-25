Pakistan permits GMO soybean imports to address protein supply

The federal government has approved the import of genetically modified (GMO) soybeans, granting licenses to 39 companies. This landmark decision aims to support the poultry sector, which relies heavily on soybean as a protein source for feed.

The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) welcomed the move, describing it as crucial for maintaining steady protein supplies, especially after a prolonged ban on GMO soybean imports.

The National Biosafety Committee (NBC), alongside other government bodies, led extensive consultations before finalizing the approval process.

The GMO soybean import ban, initially enforced to address undeclared imports and biosafety concerns, had led to protein shortages and increased poultry feed costs. The PPA emphasized that the approval marks progress for the industry, with expectations for improved productivity and competitiveness.

However, the decision follows ongoing debates and opposition from several governmental factions, including the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Some officials remain wary, expressing concerns about the potential entry of GMO seeds into local agriculture and the implications for Pakistan’s non-GMO status.

Industry insiders noted that the previous restrictions severely impacted the poultry sector, with over 60% of industry players contracting or closing operations due to high feed costs.

With the new licenses in place, companies are now better positioned to stabilize feed supply chains, which could lead to more competitive poultry prices in the market.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) had also advocated for lifting the ban, warning of worsening food security amid rising protein costs and malnutrition rates.