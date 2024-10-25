Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Tesla’s Q3 profit boosts Elon Musk’s net worth to $270 billion

By Monitoring Desk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth leaped by $33.5 billion on October 24, fueled by a 22% surge in Tesla’s stock after its strong Q3 performance. Musk’s fortune now totals $270 billion, securing his position as the world’s richest individual. Tesla’s Q3 profit of $2.5 billion helped end a three-quarter streak of declining earnings, with Musk projecting 20%-30% sales growth for 2024. Additionally, Musk announced that the Cybertruck achieved its first profitable quarter and set ambitious plans for robotaxi production by 2026, aiming for annual outputs of 2-4 million units.

Tesla’s stock performance, which accounts for roughly 75% of Musk’s wealth, reinforces Musk’s central role in Tesla’s growth strategy. He also recently broadened his influence by endorsing former President Donald Trump and donating $75 million to a pro-Republican super PAC, indicating an expanded focus on both business and policy. As Musk’s presence grows in both sectors, his vision for Tesla includes not only market leadership in electric vehicles but also a strong stance in shaping policy on autonomous technology.

Previous article
Placement of SOE officials in govt departments raises impartiality concerns
Next article
Chinese self-driving firm WeRide raises $458M in IPO and private placement
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Placement of SOE officials in govt departments raises impartiality concerns

Recent SOE appointments in policy roles within the Ministry of Energy are drawing criticism for potential bias, risking fairness in decision-making and stalling private sector growth in energy sector

PSX breaches 90,000 barrier in another record-breaking rally

PSO approves separation of its Solar, DigiCash segments

Prices of BYD’s Atto 3, SEAL models unveiled 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.