US leads as Pakistan’s top export destination in Q1FY2024-25

The United States remained the primary export destination for Pakistani products in the first quarter (July to September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, outpacing both the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, exports to the US reached $1,461.38 million during July-September 2024-25, marking a 6.18% increase from $1,376.30 million in the same period the previous year.

The UAE followed as the second largest market, with exports rising by 19.57% to $564.404 million from $472.021 million last year.

The UK retained its position as the third largest destination, where exports grew to $562.749 million from $519.142 million, as per the SBP data.

Exports to other significant markets varied, with exports to China totaling $559.052 million, down from $633.644 million the previous year.

Conversely, exports to Germany increased to $427.634 million from $365.107 million.

For the same period, exports to the Netherlands were $367.789 million, up from $332.164 million, while exports to Italy slightly declined to $296.619 million from $299.166 million. Exports to Spain totaled $354.804 million, down from $367.025 million.

Furthermore, exports to Afghanistan showed a significant rise, reaching $200.877 million compared to $129.221 million last year. Exports to Bangladesh also increased to $188.104 million from $144.547 million.

In contrast, exports to France remained nearly stable at $130.169 million compared to $130.770 million, and exports to Belgium increased to $152.318 million from $136.588 million.

Additionally, exports to Saudi Arabia grew to $175.640 million from $149.271 million, while exports to Turkey increased to $94.238 million from $90.423 million.