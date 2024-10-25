Sign inSubscribe
Exports

US leads as Pakistan’s top export destination in Q1FY2024-25

Exports to the US see a 6.18% increase; UAE and UK follow with significant growth

By APP

The United States remained the primary export destination for Pakistani products in the first quarter (July to September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, outpacing both the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. 

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, exports to the US reached $1,461.38 million during July-September 2024-25, marking a 6.18% increase from $1,376.30 million in the same period the previous year.

The UAE followed as the second largest market, with exports rising by 19.57% to $564.404 million from $472.021 million last year. 

The UK retained its position as the third largest destination, where exports grew to $562.749 million from $519.142 million, as per the SBP data.

Exports to other significant markets varied, with exports to China totaling $559.052 million, down from $633.644 million the previous year. 

Conversely, exports to Germany increased to $427.634 million from $365.107 million.

For the same period, exports to the Netherlands were $367.789 million, up from $332.164 million, while exports to Italy slightly declined to $296.619 million from $299.166 million. Exports to Spain totaled $354.804 million, down from $367.025 million.

Furthermore, exports to Afghanistan showed a significant rise, reaching $200.877 million compared to $129.221 million last year. Exports to Bangladesh also increased to $188.104 million from $144.547 million.

In contrast, exports to France remained nearly stable at $130.169 million compared to $130.770 million, and exports to Belgium increased to $152.318 million from $136.588 million. 

Additionally, exports to Saudi Arabia grew to $175.640 million from $149.271 million, while exports to Turkey increased to $94.238 million from $90.423 million.

