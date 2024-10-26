Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China raises concerns over U.S. tariffs and sanctions in Washington meeting

By Monitoring Desk

During the sixth meeting of the U.S.-China Economic Working Group in Washington, China expressed concerns about U.S. tariffs and sanctions related to Russia, as stated by China’s finance ministry on Saturday. China’s Vice Minister of Finance, Liao Min, addressed these issues in discussions with U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Jay Shambaugh. Liao also introduced China’s recent economic stimulus policies, aimed at supporting growth amid global economic challenges.

The visit coincided with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings, allowing Liao to engage in a courtesy meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, further underscoring the importance of open dialogue as both economies navigate complex issues in global finance.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 26, 2024
Next article
Alibaba’s antitrust dispute leads to $433.5 million settlement
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Boeing strike intensifies, suppliers struggle to sustain operations

Boeing’s operations face increased challenges as a workers' strike continues to disrupt production and strain its supply chain. The recent rejection of Boeing’s contract...

Alibaba’s antitrust dispute leads to $433.5 million settlement

Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 26, 2024

Apple slips to second place as Nvidia reigns with record AI chip sales

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.