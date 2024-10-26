China raises concerns over U.S. tariffs and sanctions in Washington meeting

During the sixth meeting of the U.S.-China Economic Working Group in Washington, China expressed concerns about U.S. tariffs and sanctions related to Russia, as stated by China’s finance ministry on Saturday. China’s Vice Minister of Finance, Liao Min, addressed these issues in discussions with U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Jay Shambaugh. Liao also introduced China’s recent economic stimulus policies, aimed at supporting growth amid global economic challenges.

The visit coincided with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings, allowing Liao to engage in a courtesy meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, further underscoring the importance of open dialogue as both economies navigate complex issues in global finance.