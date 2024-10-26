IMF chief Georgieva warns of fiscal risks, urges caution on rate cuts

In recent remarks, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the urgent need for governments worldwide to rebuild fiscal capacity in light of strained public finances and growing economic uncertainties. Speaking at the annual IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, D.C., Georgieva pointed out that fiscal buffers have been nearly exhausted, making it crucial for governments to prioritize rebuilding these capacities. Additionally, she highlighted that while many central banks have been reducing interest rates to tackle inflation, they must carefully consider the timing of such cuts to avoid destabilizing economic recovery efforts.

Georgieva also warned that high debt levels combined with sluggish growth present significant challenges, suggesting that economic strategies should be “evidence-based” and responsive to shifting data. This approach, she argues, would prevent premature or delayed rate cuts that could either stifle economic momentum or allow inflation to resurge​

The IMF’s cautionary stance aligns with recent moves by central banks in the U.S. and Europe to balance inflation control with growth objectives. Both regions have been employing rate cuts as they manage economic challenges, reflecting a global trend of cautious optimism tempered by fiscal prudence.