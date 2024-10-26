Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

IMF chief Georgieva warns of fiscal risks, urges caution on rate cuts

By Monitoring Desk

In recent remarks, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the urgent need for governments worldwide to rebuild fiscal capacity in light of strained public finances and growing economic uncertainties. Speaking at the annual IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, D.C., Georgieva pointed out that fiscal buffers have been nearly exhausted, making it crucial for governments to prioritize rebuilding these capacities. Additionally, she highlighted that while many central banks have been reducing interest rates to tackle inflation, they must carefully consider the timing of such cuts to avoid destabilizing economic recovery efforts.

Georgieva also warned that high debt levels combined with sluggish growth present significant challenges, suggesting that economic strategies should be “evidence-based” and responsive to shifting data. This approach, she argues, would prevent premature or delayed rate cuts that could either stifle economic momentum or allow inflation to resurge​

The IMF’s cautionary stance aligns with recent moves by central banks in the U.S. and Europe to balance inflation control with growth objectives. Both regions have been employing rate cuts as they manage economic challenges, reflecting a global trend of cautious optimism tempered by fiscal prudence.

Previous article
Pakistan’s IPO market revives with five new listings in 2024, raises Rs8.4 billion
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt renegotiates contracts with 8 More IPPs to reduce electricity costs

Information Minister briefs NA on renegotiated IPP contracts, a move set to ease power tariffs and bring relief to consumers

Microsoft employees fired for hosting Palestinian memorial event

Boeing strike intensifies, suppliers struggle to sustain operations

Alibaba’s antitrust dispute leads to $433.5 million settlement

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.