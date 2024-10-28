Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Alibaba to pay $433.5m to settle lawsuit

By Reuters

BENGALURU: China’s Alibaba Group Holding Limited said on Friday that it had agreed to pay $433.5 million to settle a US class-action lawsuit filed by investors alleging monopolistic practices by the e-commerce giant.sAlibaba denied wrongdoing, saying it entered the settlement to avoid the cost and disruption of further litigation. The proposed settlement was filed in federal court in Manhattan and requires the approval of US District Judge George Daniels.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged that Alibaba claimed it did not violate anti-monopoly or unfair competition laws, despite requiring merchants to choose only one distribution platform.

The settlement covers investors in Alibaba’s American depositary shares from November 13, 2019, to December 23, 2020, and resolves claims that they suffered losses when the market recognised Alibaba’s misleading statements and the stock price fell. Lawyers for the plaintiffs in court papers called the proposed deal “an exceptional result,” saying it vastly exceeded the median recovery in securities class actions where the investor losses exceeded $10 billion.

The maximum damages award the Alibaba investors could have potentially sought had they continued litigating was $11.63 billion, the lawyers wrote. The case is in re Alibaba Group Holding Limited Securities Litigation, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No 20-09568.

Previous article
Debt servicing expenses may fall
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR rebuts misleading claims regarding to DG I&I Custom

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a rebuttal on Sunday addressing recent misleading claims from certain sections of media that misrepresented the role...

IMF chief Georgieva warns of fiscal risks, urges caution on rate cuts

Pakistan’s IPO market revives with five new listings in 2024, raises Rs8.4 billion

PSX ends week with 5.6% gain, rate cut hopes could further bolster sentiment: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.