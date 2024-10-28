Crackdown begins on owners of luxury houses to recover unpaid tax

The Excise and Taxation Department has launched a crackdown on owners of two-kanal and larger luxury houses in Rawalpindi Division, including cantonment areas, who have repeatedly defaulted on taxes.

The one-time luxury tax, imposed under the Punjab Finance Act of 2014, applies to homes built after 2000 with a minimum of two kanals or 6,000 square feet of construction.

According to Rawalpindi Division Director of Excise and Taxation, Imran Aslam, 95% of luxury homeowners have already settled their dues, but enforcement measures will be taken against the remaining 5% who continue to evade payment.

In total, 175 high-value properties in the division are subject to this tax. The department has compiled a list of these defaulters, who have so far refused to provide necessary details to the authorities.