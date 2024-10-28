Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Crackdown begins on owners of luxury houses to recover unpaid tax

One-time luxury tax applies to homes built after 2000 with a minimum of two kanals or 6,000 square feet of construction 

By Monitoring Desk

The Excise and Taxation Department has launched a crackdown on owners of two-kanal and larger luxury houses in Rawalpindi Division, including cantonment areas, who have repeatedly defaulted on taxes.

The one-time luxury tax, imposed under the Punjab Finance Act of 2014, applies to homes built after 2000 with a minimum of two kanals or 6,000 square feet of construction. 

According to Rawalpindi Division Director of Excise and Taxation, Imran Aslam, 95% of luxury homeowners have already settled their dues, but enforcement measures will be taken against the remaining 5% who continue to evade payment.

In total, 175 high-value properties in the division are subject to this tax. The department has compiled a list of these defaulters, who have so far refused to provide necessary details to the authorities.

Previous article
German politicians should leave differences aside, DSGV president says
Next article
Pakistan gets $1.6bn financing commitment from China for Karakoram Highway upgrade
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Yen at 3-month low with Japanese election adding economic concerns

The Japanese yen fell to a three-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, reflecting market concerns over political shifts and economic policies. Japan’s...

Korea Zinc acquires 9.85% stake with $1.5 billion buyback

Philips lowers sales expectations due to China’s economic slump

Pakistan seeks additional ¥10 billion loan from China to bridge financing gap

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.