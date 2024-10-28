European central cank chief urges patience in rate decisions

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pierre Wunsch recently advocated for a balanced, data-driven approach to rate cuts, emphasizing that fiscal stability and economic resilience should guide ECB policy. Speaking in the context of recent ECB discussions, Wunsch remarked that labor market strength, rising real wages, and stable employment are indicators that a “soft landing” remains the most probable outcome for the eurozone economy. “There is no urgency in further accelerating the easing of monetary policy,” Wunsch said, underscoring his support for a gradual approach to interest rate adjustments.

As inflation in the eurozone approaches the ECB’s 2% target, internal debates have emerged. While some policymakers urge quicker rate cuts to prevent inflation from dipping below target, Wunsch, alongside other cautious voices, believes such actions could be premature. “If the economy is holding up, performing at its potential but we are temporarily undershooting due to favorable trade conditions, I’m okay with that,” Wunsch noted. He further stressed that the ECB typically overlooks short-term energy price fluctuations when setting policy, so a consistent approach in both rising and falling markets would be beneficial.

In December, the ECB will reassess its policy direction with a focus on new data, including two more inflation readings and updated staff projections. The U.S. presidential election and Middle Eastern geopolitical developments are additional factors Wunsch cited, emphasizing the importance of a thorough analysis before making substantial policy shifts. “We’ll have so much information until then…discussing precise levels is premature,” Wunsch commented.

Wunsch’s stance contrasts with other ECB officials, like Portugal’s Mario Centeno, who suggests the ECB should consider more aggressive rate cuts. By comparison, Wunsch advocates for an “evidence-based” approach that evaluates underlying inflation, which better reflects wage pressures and excludes energy-related volatility. “Underlying inflation may give us a better indication on how restrictive policy is,” Wunsch stated, pointing to this measure as potentially more accurate for assessing ECB policy impact on consumer prices.

Wunsch’s remarks align with broader ECB concerns on ensuring price stability while avoiding a potential overreaction that could destabilize eurozone growth. With economic pressures mounting, his views underscore the ECB’s intricate balancing act between addressing inflation and supporting sustainable economic growth in the coming months.