Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

European central cank chief urges patience in rate decisions

By Monitoring Desk

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pierre Wunsch recently advocated for a balanced, data-driven approach to rate cuts, emphasizing that fiscal stability and economic resilience should guide ECB policy. Speaking in the context of recent ECB discussions, Wunsch remarked that labor market strength, rising real wages, and stable employment are indicators that a “soft landing” remains the most probable outcome for the eurozone economy. “There is no urgency in further accelerating the easing of monetary policy,” Wunsch said, underscoring his support for a gradual approach to interest rate adjustments.

As inflation in the eurozone approaches the ECB’s 2% target, internal debates have emerged. While some policymakers urge quicker rate cuts to prevent inflation from dipping below target, Wunsch, alongside other cautious voices, believes such actions could be premature. “If the economy is holding up, performing at its potential but we are temporarily undershooting due to favorable trade conditions, I’m okay with that,” Wunsch noted. He further stressed that the ECB typically overlooks short-term energy price fluctuations when setting policy, so a consistent approach in both rising and falling markets would be beneficial.

In December, the ECB will reassess its policy direction with a focus on new data, including two more inflation readings and updated staff projections. The U.S. presidential election and Middle Eastern geopolitical developments are additional factors Wunsch cited, emphasizing the importance of a thorough analysis before making substantial policy shifts. “We’ll have so much information until then…discussing precise levels is premature,” Wunsch commented.

Wunsch’s stance contrasts with other ECB officials, like Portugal’s Mario Centeno, who suggests the ECB should consider more aggressive rate cuts. By comparison, Wunsch advocates for an “evidence-based” approach that evaluates underlying inflation, which better reflects wage pressures and excludes energy-related volatility. “Underlying inflation may give us a better indication on how restrictive policy is,” Wunsch stated, pointing to this measure as potentially more accurate for assessing ECB policy impact on consumer prices.

Wunsch’s remarks align with broader ECB concerns on ensuring price stability while avoiding a potential overreaction that could destabilize eurozone growth. With economic pressures mounting, his views underscore the ECB’s intricate balancing act between addressing inflation and supporting sustainable economic growth in the coming months.

Previous article
World Bank mission arrives in Pakistan to review CASA-1000 project progress
Next article
Pakistan seeks additional ¥10 billion loan from China to bridge financing gap
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Motorbike, three-wheeler sales jump 19% in first quarter of FY25

PAMA data shows 320,187 motorbikes and three-wheelers sold from July to September 024; Honda and Suzuki lead growth

Yen at 3-month low with Japanese election adding economic concerns

Korea Zinc acquires 9.85% stake with $1.5 billion buyback

Philips lowers sales expectations due to China’s economic slump

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.