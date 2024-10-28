Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

German politicians should leave differences aside, DSGV president says

By Reuters

Politicians within Germany’s three-way coalition government should put their differences aside to address the country’s stagnating growth, the president of the German Savings Banks Association (DSGV) told Reuters in an interview.

The German economy contracted last year and the government foresees it will shrink again this year, while the International Monetary Fund last week also cut its forecasts for the country.

“We are very worried about the economic situation in Germany,” DSGV President Ulrich Reuter said on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings on Friday.

“We need to free ourselves from bureaucratic hurdles and find a clear and future-oriented path for more competitiveness,” he said. “That must be our main focus. (Politicians) must leave everything else aside.”

The three parties of the so-called “traffic light” coalition of the centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the FDP, which has ruled Europe’s largest economy since 2021, hold diverging views on how to spur growth.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the SPD and Economy Minister Robert Habeck from the Greens have already laid out their economic plans.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told Reuters in an interview on Friday that he is also working on his own proposals, which will be presented shortly.

“The direction is right with all these proposals,” Reuter said. “You just have to make a package out of it. That’s what the economy will very much wish for: agree and move on.”

Reuter’s association has a business relationship with three out of four companies in Germany, and plays a big role in the financing of the small and mid-sized companies known as Mittelstand that together provide 55% of Germany’s jobs.

Germany is working on structural reforms to stimulate anaemic growth, which Reuter sees as “an important step”, but he called for further reforms ahead of the next election in September 2025.

The economic downturn is taking its toll on the Mittelstand, with companies being very cautious in their demand for credit, holding back innovation and investment, he said.

“The Mittelstand is still the backbone of the German economy, but the pressure is rising.”

 

Previous article
Motorbike, three-wheeler sales jump 19% in first quarter of FY25
Next article
Crackdown begins on owners of luxury houses to recover unpaid tax
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Yen at 3-month low with Japanese election adding economic concerns

The Japanese yen fell to a three-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, reflecting market concerns over political shifts and economic policies. Japan’s...

Korea Zinc acquires 9.85% stake with $1.5 billion buyback

Philips lowers sales expectations due to China’s economic slump

Pakistan seeks additional ¥10 billion loan from China to bridge financing gap

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.