Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan to receive $2.75 billion in budget support from ADB over 4 years

The support includes $800 million in the first year, and $650 million per year after that, bolstering economic stability amid Pakistan’s recent IMF-backed reforms

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan is set to receive $2.75 billion in budget support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) over the next four years, with an initial disbursement of $800 million anticipated in FY 2024-2025. 

Subsequent annual funding of $650 million is expected for fiscal years 2025-26 through 2027-28, according to a report.

The country’s recent $7 billion IMF loan program has renewed confidence among international financial institutions, leading to additional funding commitments. 

Other foreign lenders, including the Saudi Oil Facility and Dubai Islamic Bank, have pledged $3.2 billion in loans for Pakistan, easing the government’s financial challenges.

The ADB recently approved a $320 million loan for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project, aimed at improving connectivity in rural flood-prone areas. 

This funding builds on earlier support, reinforcing the ADB’s commitment to Pakistan’s development and stability.

This boost comes amid Pakistan’s intensified efforts to secure international financing, reinforcing positive market sentiment and the prospect of sustainable economic growth.

Previous article
Sales of essential MNC goods show mixed results amid global boycott
Next article
C-Level maintenance for Unit 1 of Sahiwal coal power plant completed
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Jam Kamal stresses need for strong shipping sector to achieve transshipment...

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting focused on Pakistan’s maritime potential, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday emphasized the need to develop and support...

FFC reports record Rs22.6 billion profit in 3QCY24, suspends dividend amid merger plans

Apple iPhone 16 sales blocked due to local parts rule

C-Level maintenance for Unit 1 of Sahiwal coal power plant completed

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.