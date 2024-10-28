Pakistan to receive $2.75 billion in budget support from ADB over 4 years

Pakistan is set to receive $2.75 billion in budget support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) over the next four years, with an initial disbursement of $800 million anticipated in FY 2024-2025.

Subsequent annual funding of $650 million is expected for fiscal years 2025-26 through 2027-28, according to a report.

The country’s recent $7 billion IMF loan program has renewed confidence among international financial institutions, leading to additional funding commitments.

Other foreign lenders, including the Saudi Oil Facility and Dubai Islamic Bank, have pledged $3.2 billion in loans for Pakistan, easing the government’s financial challenges.

The ADB recently approved a $320 million loan for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project, aimed at improving connectivity in rural flood-prone areas.

This funding builds on earlier support, reinforcing the ADB’s commitment to Pakistan’s development and stability.

This boost comes amid Pakistan’s intensified efforts to secure international financing, reinforcing positive market sentiment and the prospect of sustainable economic growth.