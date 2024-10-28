Sign inSubscribe
Petroleum imports rise by 15.74% in Q1 due to increased Crude Oil and LNG demand

​​Pakistan’s rising crude oil and LNG imports push petroleum group expenditures up in the first quarter, intensifying fiscal pressures

By Monitoring Desk
KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA

Pakistan’s petroleum imports surged by 15.74% in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $4.05 billion compared to $3.5 billion in the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). 

Despite an overall increase, petroleum products saw a 10.6% decline in imports, while crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose significantly.

Crude oil imports climbed by 51.02%, from $947 million to $1.43 billion, reflecting higher demand. LNG imports grew by 14.3%, reaching $1.03 billion, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports soared by 71.19%, hitting $240.5 million compared to last year. 

Other petroleum product imports also saw a dramatic 270.59% rise to $0.126 million from $0.034 million.

In September alone, petroleum group imports increased by 4.33% year-on-year, amounting to $1.39 billion. 

However, on a month-on-month basis, there was a slight decrease of 0.71%, with imports valued at $1.39 billion, down from $1.4 billion in August.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s overall exports rose by 14.11% to $7.87 billion in the first quarter, while imports climbed by 9.86% to $13.31 billion, widening the trade deficit by 4.24% to $5.44 billion.

Did Elon Musk start his U.S. career illegally?
Jeff Bezos blocks Washington Post’s presidential endorsement
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

