PIA privatization draws only one bid as major consortia opt out: report

One bid the government received is from Blue World City: sources 

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan government received just one bid for a stake in the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA),  as five other consortiums stayed away from one of the country’s major privatization attempts, Bloomberg reported.

Ahsan Ishaq, a spokesman for the Privatisation Ministry, was quoted as saying that the bidder deposited “earnest money” for the transaction with the Privatisation Commission by Tuesday’s deadline. 

Earnest money is a deposit made to a seller that represents a buyer’s good faith in making a purchase. 

Ishaq, who spoke by phone with Bloomberg, did not disclose the name of the interested party.

However, sources disclosed to Profit that the one bid the government received was from Blue World City, a real estate firm operating in Chakri Rawalpindi. 

It is better to recall that in September, the Privatisation Commission pre-qualified six bidders for the sale of PIA, including Fly Jinnah, a consortium led by YB Holdings, Air Blue Limited, a consortium led by Pak Ethanol, Arif Habib Corporation, and Blue World City.

The initial target was to complete the privatisation by August 14 and then by October 1, but delays occurred as bidders requested updated financial records, aircraft lease agreements, and information on the airline’s suspended European flights, which have been grounded for nearly four years.

PIA has been grappling with a debt load of around Rs800 billion ($2.9 billion), and the government has extended several bailout packages to cover its operational costs.

