Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

New policy being devised to boost local mobile phone exports, NA told

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Friday that a new policy for Mobile Device Manufacturing and Export is being devised to boost the exports of locally manufactured mobile phones.

In response to a question from MQM’s Aminul Haq, Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Shahid Usman informed the lower house of Parliament that 93 percent of mobile handsets are assembled locally, highlighting the country’s substantial domestic production capacity.
He noted that almost all major brands have set up local assembly operations, which has contributed to the industry’s growth.
During the question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Muhammad Usman Awaisi informed the House that 820 new high-capacity wagons are being introduced to enhance the freight-carrying capacity of Pakistan Railways.
He also mentioned that the Thar-Coal connectivity project is in progress and will greatly benefit the railway freight sector.
The Parliamentary Secretary for Railways stated that negotiations are ongoing with the Reko Diq Mining Company, which is anticipated to significantly boost freight revenue for the railways.
Previous article
Qatar commits to invest $3 billion in Pakistan across various sectors
Next article
Pakistan’s trade deficit plummets over 30% in October 2024
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.