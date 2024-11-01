Pakistan Post abolishes additional 1,511 positions under rightsizing policy

In line with the federal government’s rightsizing policy, Pakistan Post has abolished an additional 1,511 positions ranging from Grade 1 to 15.

This latest move adds to the 2,000 posts previously eliminated and 105 declared as “dying,” bringing the total number of removed posts to 3,616.

According to a circular from Pakistan Post’s headquarters, the abolished posts were all vacant, with the largest reductions seen in positions for postmen, mail peons, and postal clerks.

Specifically, 500 postmen posts (Scale 7), 458 mail peons/porters (Scale 2), 274 postal clerks (Scale 9), and eight SPO positions (Scale 14) were eliminated.

A report detailing the implementation of these cuts, as directed by the federal cabinet on August 27, has been submitted by the Director General of Pakistan Post to the Ministry of Communications.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, serving as the principal accounting officer, will provide the final approval for the termination of these positions.

Earlier, it was reported that the federal government has reduced its workforce, eliminating a total of 4,816 positions across various grades in federal ministries, divisions, and departments, while also declaring 1,954 positions as dying, as part of its right-sizing policy.

The cuts span from the highest grades to the lowest: two positions at Grade-22, twenty-two at Grade-20, and downward through the ranks to 957 positions at Grade-1.

The total number of positions eliminated amounts to 6,770, with 456 gazetted and 4,360 non-gazetted posts affected.

The distribution of dying posts includes ten at Grade-18, twelve at Grade-17, and a progressive decrease through the lower grades, reaching up to 578 posts at Grade-1.