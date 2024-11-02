Pakistan’s exports surge 13.45% in first four months

Pakistan’s exports rose by 13.45% in the first four months (July-October) of the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $10.88 billion compared to $9.59 billion during the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The increase in exports helped narrow the trade deficit by 5.59%, bringing it down to $6.974 billion from $7.387 billion during the same period in 2023-24.

Imports during this period grew by 5.17%, totaling $17.854 billion compared to $16.977 billion in the first four months of last year.

In October alone, Pakistan’s trade deficit shrank significantly by 31.09% year-on-year to $1.498 billion, down from $2.174 billion in October 2023.

Exports for the month increased by 10.64% to $2.975 billion, up from $2.689 billion in the same month last year, while imports decreased by 8.02% to $4.473 billion compared to $4.863 billion in October 2023.

On a monthly basis, the October trade deficit narrowed by 17.69%, dropping to $1.498 billion from $1.820 billion in September 2024. Exports in October grew by 4.9% to $2.975 billion from $2.836 billion in September, while imports fell by 3.93% to $4.473 billion, down from $4.656 billion in the previous month.

This positive shift in the trade balance indicates a gradual improvement in Pakistan’s export sector, even as the government continues efforts to curb the overall trade deficit.