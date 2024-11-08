Reko Diq Mining Company selects PIBT for cargo handling 

Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited (PIBT) announced that it has been chosen by Reko Diq Mining Company (Private) Limited as the preferred port facility for handling cargo concentrate for the initial phase of the Reko Diq mining project.

PIBT shared this information with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Friday in accordance with the requirements of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and applicable provisions of the Securities Act, 2015.

“Reko Diq Mining Company (Private) Limited (“Reko Diq”) has identified and approached PIBT as the preferred port to enable it to utilise PIBT’s terminal and its infrastructure for the handling of its cargo concentrate for the initial phase of the Reko Diq project subject to the execution of definitive agreements and regulatory and other necessary approvals from the relevant authorities including the Port Qasim Authority,” read the notice.

This collaboration will allow Reko Diq to use PIBT’s terminal infrastructure, subject to final agreements and regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Port Qasim Authority.